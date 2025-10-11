This morning we have news out of Iowa that will affect North Dakota.

The Des Moines Register is reporting that quote: “Summit wants to remove North Dakota as the sequestration location, change the pipeline size, and in some areas add a customer.”

The Iowa Capital Dispatch expands further:

Summit’s amendment petition with the IUC, per Dublinske and the filing, does not seek to do away with the IUC’s protections against a “pipeline to nowhere.” Instead of listing North Dakota as the ending point, Summit asks the permit be changed to instead condition pipeline construction to the company’s securement of “access to one or more sequestration sites and permits or agreements to allow it to reach such storage.” Dublinske said the changes that occurred in South Dakota since the permit was issued, along with carbon sequestration site potential in Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, are “fundamentally the reasons” the company submitted the amendment and requested the remand in the case. Opponents suggested the amendment means that Summit plans to change its original route, which would have ended in North Dakota where the CO2 could be pumped into an underground rock formation. A spokesperson for Summit said Friday the amendment “keeps open the option to transport CO2 west through Nebraska or north through South Dakota.” “Our focus is on supporting as many ethanol partners as possible and building a strong foundation that helps farmers, ethanol plants, and rural communities access the markets they’ll depend on for decades to come,” the spokesperson said. Beattie said he will work to issue an order as soon as possible, though he suspected it would be a “couple of weeks” before he able to issue a written order.

U.S. Senate Unveils Pipeline Safety Act Amid Rising Concerns Over CO2 Transport Risks

In other news this week, it appears that some U.S. Senators are taking the safety aspect of CO2 pipelines seriously.

According to the Carbon Herald:

A bipartisan group of US senators has introduced new legislation to strengthen federal oversight of the nation’s vast network of oil, gas, and carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines. The Pipeline Safety Act of 2025, led by Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Gary Peters (D-Mich.), reauthorizes the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for five years, with $1.65 billion in funding. The bill seeks to modernize safety standards, bolster enforcement, and advance research into emerging pipeline technologies. It also mandates updates to PHMSA’s regulations to address new pipeline materials, fuels like hydrogen and CO2, and the growing cybersecurity threats facing US energy infrastructure. Even as the legislation earns support from industry associations, including the American Petroleum Institute and the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, environmental and community groups are warning that it fails to include sufficient safeguards for carbon dioxide pipelines, a sector poised for major expansion under federal carbon capture incentives. The groups argue that, without major revisions, the bill risks repeating the failures that led to the 2020 Satartia, Mississippi rupture, where over 200 residents were evacuated after a CO2 leak displaced oxygen. Advocates are calling for transparent plume modeling, funding for local emergency response training, and mandatory public alerts in the event of leaks. “People who live near proposed CO2 routes are already carrying more than their share of industrial risk,” said Dr. Alexa White of the Hip Hop Caucus. The Senate Commerce Committee is expected to take up the bill this week. The outcome could shape how the US balances its ambitions for carbon capture and storage with the pressing need for public safety in the emerging CO2 transport network.

This bill is necessary as you may recall PHMSA released need CO2 pipeline regulations in January:

But the Trump Administration withdrew those new rules in March, as reported by the Louisiana Illuminator:

Nearly five years after a pipeline spewed poison gas across a Mississippi town, federal regulators appeared ready in recent weeks to institute new safety rules aimed at preventing similar accidents across the U.S.’s fast-growing network of carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines. But the proposed rules, unveiled five days before the end of Joe Biden’s presidency, were quietly derailed during the first weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term. A federal pipeline safety official not authorized to speak publicly said the proposed rules were “withdrawn” in accordance with a Jan. 20 executive order that freezes all pending regulations and initiates a review process by Trump’s newly appointed agency leaders. Putting the pipeline rules in further doubt is a Feb. 19 executive order aimed at rooting out all regulations that are costly to “private parties” and impede economic development. Trump’s choice to lead the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, which proposed the rules, is Paul Roberti, an attorney strongly backed by pipeline and energy industry groups. Roberti, who is awaiting U.S. Senate confirmation, oversaw PHMSA’s safety enforcement during Trump’s first term, a time marked by fewer citations and smaller fines than the Obama and Biden administrations.

This was done after President Trump signed executive orders to make it easier to use Federal Eminent Domain power for energy projects, while not making it clear if CO2 pipelines would be a part of that.

While this is another positive sign for landowners concerned about their property rights, and those who oppose the boondoggles being pushed as part of the Republican Green New Deal For Corporate Profit, the fight isn’t over yet.

It is good that a high profile Republican Senator such as Ted Cruz is taking on this battle, but it just shows how divided the Republican Party is on this issue.

Share North Dakota Energy Council