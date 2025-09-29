Earlier this month, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley hinted at suing South Dakota for daring to defend the property rights of it citizens against the private use of eminent domain powers:

This generated a large and unified response from Republican leaders in South Dakota:

Today, Wrigley is backing off those statements “for now”

From the North Dakota Monitor:

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Monday he does not see a legal option for suing the state of South Dakota over that state’s eminent domain law regarding carbon dioxide pipeline projects.

Wrigley had made comments on a Fargo-based radio station earlier this month that he felt a South Dakota law enacted earlier this year may infringe on interstate commerce and was researching possible legal action.

“Our conclusion has been that there is not, at this time, a legal avenue available to us,” Wrigley told the North Dakota Monitor on Monday.

[…]

Wrigley on Monday also highlighted North Dakota’s role in siding with property owners on an eminent domain case with the U.S. Supreme Court. North Dakota and South Dakota were among 12 Republican-led states that earlier this month filed a friend-of-the-court brief taking the side of landowners as they seek to be reimbursed for legal fees after winning a court battle with an energy company.

“There’s a lot of interest in pipelines and transmission lines, things that impact private property rights,” Wrigley said. “I am a strong private property rights advocate.”