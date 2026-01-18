This weekend, a headline that will impact North Dakota’s short and mid-term future has been circulating in economic and political circles.

From Bloomberg:

As Michael Kern at OilPrice.com wrote:

If anyone is still wondering whether the Trump Administration’s goal of $50 per barrel oil price would hurt American drillers, the answer came this week from oil tycoon and wildcatter Harold Hamm, who is ceasing drilling operations in North Dakota for the first time in decades. “This will be the first time in over 30 years that Harold Hamm has not had an operation with drilling rigs in North Dakota,” Hamm, who founded Continental Resources, told Bloomberg in a telephone interview published on Friday. “There’s no need to drill it when margins are basically gone,” the billionaire oil magnate and Trump donor said. […] Hamm told Bloomberg that “A lot of people are assessing their activity in all the basins.” Lower 48 oil production will stall in 2026 for the first time since the pandemic, Wood Mackenzie said last month in its preview of what to expect in the U.S. onshore basins. In the December Dallas Energy Survey, which encompasses mostly the Permian, one executive at an exploration and production company said that “Decreasing oil prices are making many of our firm’s wells noneconomic.”

Jason Spiess has more on this topic over at The Crude Life:

The question now is: what does this mean?

Considering the crash of 2020 was a fluke due to COVID-19 shutting down the global economy, we can look to the crash of 2014/15 for our cautionary tale.

Deja Vu All Over Again?

Back in May 2025, Governor Kelly Armstrong made comments at the Western North Dakota Energy Association conference:

“If you go back to 2008, 2007, we weren’t spending nearly enough money on Health and Human Services ... so with the growth in population, with the growth of everything, we had a pretty significant growth in government, and a lot of it was needed, and a lot of it was somewhere between triage and reasonable, but we can’t sustain that growth as a state government,” the governor said at a western North Dakota oil field transportation conference on Tuesday. The state’s budget is $20.3 billion for the 2025-27 period, about $6 billion higher than the budget passed a decade ago for the 2015-17 period. Potentially large federal government cuts in the coming months may require a special legislative session that drives the number even higher.

He may not have known how prophetic those words would be, and how fast they would become an issue. But, he was in the State Senate the last time the state went through a downturn of oil prices and production in 2014/15 which had ramifications all the way through the 2017-2019 biennium.

With the comments by Harold Hamm, it seems like it is the appropriate time to review what happened in that time period.

In January 2015, I sounded the alert early by asking the question: Is It North Dakota’s Turn For Austerity?

At the time, $42 oil was threatening the sustainability of North Dakota’s bloated spending. Here was what I said at the time:

Times are changing in North Dakota, as many of us said would eventually happen. Legislators who, for four sessions now, have been able to spend nearly endless supplies of oil tax revenue, (and the added sales/income tax revenue that went along with it) will now have to learn to say no to every new program and spending idea. Those pushing for significant tax cuts might have to be willing to compromise due to how the focus all these years has been on increasing spending - however, advocates of tax relief should not give up an inch until advocates of spending increases back off as well. A slowing economy needs more liquidity not less - continuing to reduce taxes shows businesses that our state can be trusted to still improve the tax climate even when there is a slowdown. This is not a bust, it is a slowdown. Just as the market must be corrected from time to time, so too do public spending priorities. Legislators will have to tighten up the definition of “priorities” as that has grown to mean a lot more than just “needs”.

Shortly after that, important figures in North Dakota’s oil industry started to talk similarly:

The 2015 legislative session went through its progressions, and the downturn was not taken as seriously as it should have been. By December 2015, Moody’s was starting to wait the warning flag:

The legislature eventually went into a special session in June 2016 to make steep cuts to the budget.

In December 2016, Doug Burgum was just getting ready to take office and I issued a memo letting readers know just how big of a mess Governor Burgum was inheriting:

As the legislature is going into special session again this week, it is likely too soon to make big moves. But legislators can authorize their staff and consultants to begin the process of determining the next steps if this downturn continues.

