North Dakota Energy Council

North Dakota Energy Council

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Bartz's avatar
Brian Bartz
2d

Will this be a repeat of 2014/2015? I say no.

The initial recent oil drilling boom in ND started, let's say, around 2008. I understand oil flowed pretty freely out of some of those wells initially. Drilling did slow as the price of oil dropped just prior to 2014/2015. Fracking improved as time went on from, let's say, 2010-2016. Oil producers do not like to publicize how much oil is recoverable in their wells nor how they plan to go about recovering that oil.

As Harold Hamm is stopping drilling in the Bakken, one thing the state could watch better this time is to ensure use tax is collected again if those rigs actually leave North Dakota. Another thing is to do more conservative budgeting for the price of oil. And yet another thing is for the legislature to address changes to the taxing policies for oil producers and extractors.

Now, depending on how we as a state work with the oil industry, or Ag 2.0, will determine if the future will repeat itself or if the future will be better or worse.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dustin Gawrylow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture