Two Iowa counties, Shelby and Story, have formally petitioned the Supreme Court of the United States to intervene in a mounting legal conflict over the future of pipeline regulation, arguing a recent federal appeals court ruling has effectively stripped local governments of their traditional authority to zone where hazardous infrastructure can be built.

At the heart of the dispute is a 2,000-mile, multi-state pipeline system planned by the respondent (Summit Carbon Solutions, LLC), designed to transport supercritical carbon dioxide (CO2). The counties’ petition centers on a deep division among federal circuit courts over the scope of the Pipeline Safety Act (PSA) and whether local zoning efforts are “safety standards” preempted by federal law.

This appears to be related to the letter that PHYMSA issued back in 2023 and asks for claims and counter-claims to be resolved as far as the roles of federal, state, and local governments as per federal laws.