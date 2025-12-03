North Dakota Energy Council

North Dakota Energy Council

Rena Helberg
Dec 3

This seems to be a decision reached after a lot of consideration and thought. Carbon capture is not the "easy way to profit" that some might have imagined it to be. And strong-arm tactics by Summit have not made them very good neighbors either.

Vicki Voldal Rosenau
Dec 3

Cause for celebration! My overall understanding of this controversial issue tells me that "carbon sequestration" is a total boondoggle, designed to perpetuate Big Fossil Fuels' ability to continue their greedy, wanton "Drill baby drill" approach to plundering our planet and our personal lives. I hope and pray that the ND Supreme Court justices remain firm.

