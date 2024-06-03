Is Oliver County Abusing Executive Session Rules In Dealing With Summit Carbon Solutions?
A citizens request for an Attorney Generals' opinion has been submitted requesting a review of the Oliver County Planning and Zoning Committee's use of an Executive (Secret) Session last week.
Last week a meeting was scheduled for the Oliver County Planning and Zoning Board.
At 7:20pm the committee was to hear a “CO2 Sequestration Discussion” with Burleigh County Commissioner Brian Bitner, and Oil/Gas Engineer Curtis Jundt listed on the schedule, followed at 7:30pm by a “CO2 Ordinance Amendment Hearing”.
There were also several folks from Bur…