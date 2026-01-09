During the 2025 legislative session, one of the major themes was how much should the state of North Dakota peel back local control as the state’s property owning citizens start to exercise the powers local governments have traditionally had.

House Bill 1258 and Senate Bill 2208 were the primary legislative vehicles for tackling this.

Senate Bill 2208 was the more egregious proposal that sought to extort local government into not representing their constituents by withholding state funding if the local government entity did not follow the wishes of the state.

It stated that if a city, county or township: “adopts an ordinance or policy that interferes or conflicts with an energy infrastructure project permitted or approved by a state agency, the city is not eligible to receive any grants from the fund beginning on the later of the date on which the city adopted the ordinance or policy, or the date on which the state agency permits or approves the project.”

The public outcry against SB 2208 was extremely strong. Even the Bismarck Tribune wrote an editorial saying it took a “bulldozer to public debate and local representation”:

When the sponsor of a bill in the North Dakota Legislature admits it’s punitive, that’s a clear signal it’s intended to hurt someone. That someone under Senate Bill 2208 is any local government that fights projects approved by state government. […] Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, said SB 2208 is intended to punish local governments fighting state-approved projects. It’s an obvious effort to quash local debate. It’s big industry pitted, in many cases, against local residents who see their way of life threatened by various projects. […] With plans developing for data centers, carbon capture pipelines and animal agricultural facilities, some see their lifestyle threatened. Residents have complained about negotiating tactics associated with some of the projects, though developers have denied those allegations. […] Senate Bill 2208 takes a bulldozer to public debate and local representation. It’s not the way the Legislature should treat citizens. Legislators shouldn’t be punishing North Dakotans who disagree with state decisions.

Ultimately, SB 2208 was defeated then the Appropriations Committee tried to sneak the same provision into the budget bill for the Department of Transportation.

That, too, was eventually remove, but it did leave a bitter taste:

Meanwhile, HB 1258 was the milder of the two proposals and allowed the PSC to override local government ordinances specifically when it comes to “energy transmission”.

HB 1258 originally stated that local zoning ordinances may not apply when addressing projects that have been permitted by the state. Basically, the State of North Dakota is taking over zoning regulations, and carving local governments out of the process except to let them submit public comment like any other citizen.

These legislative debates led to large scale citizen organizing in a part of the state that doesn’t have a lot of population density to begin with, with numerous meetings being held, one of which I personally attended:

JetX Developers Ask PSC To Trump Local Ordainances

Today, North Dakota Monitor reporter Jeff Beach reported on the PSC hearing that was held yesterday to discuss the JetX project:

Two power companies are asking the North Dakota Public Service Commission to make a determination that some local zoning ordinances along a proposed powerline are overly restrictive, which would trigger a new law that says state zoning rules trump local ordinances for transmission lines. An attorney representing Otter Tail Power and Montana-Dakota Utilities announced the request Thursday at the start of a hearing on the Jamestown to Ellendale high-voltage powerline project, also known as JETx. Jason Weiers, manager of transmission policy and contracts for Otter Tail Power, testified that overly restrictive ordinances in townships along the proposed route threaten to make the project unfeasible. Otter Tail Power and Montana-Dakota Utilities would jointly construct, own and operate the 92-mile powerline. The companies asked the three-person PSC to find the setback ordinances of some townships overly restrictive, making the state’s 500-foot setback from occupied residences the standard. Weiers said Homer and Corwin townships in Stutsman County and Willowbank Township in LaMoure County have passed ordinances requiring that high-voltage powerlines be 2,640 feet, or half a mile, away from an occupied residence. Weiers said in Homer Township the setback is essentially a “ban on the development of high-voltage power lines.” In Corwin and Willowbank, the setback makes routing the powerline “nearly impossible.” Three townships in LaMoure County — Russell, Wano and Willowbank — also have passed moratoriums on high-voltage power lines. Weiers said the moratoriums “appear to target the project directly.”

The companies are asking the PSC to use the powers granted by HB 1258 to override these local rules:

The Legislature passed a bill in 2025 specifying that state zoning rules can supersede local ordinances. The law took effect Aug. 1. The JETx project was referenced in testimony about the bill. The companies say the project is needed to improve grid reliability in the Jamestown area, which has been hit by both winter and summer storms in recent years, forcing power use to be curtailed. Rob Frank, director of electric transmission engineering for MDU, said the line connecting to two other high-voltage lines offers “significant reliability benefits” and also would improve transmission into South Dakota. The companies hope to start construction later this year with completion in 2028. Weiers said the project is estimated to cost $406 million. He said routing around townships with restrictive ordinances could add $24 million to the cost. The project would use 502 single pole supports that would be 120 feet to 180 feet tall. The PSC set aside two days for a technical hearing on the project, with Otter Tail and MDU officials providing detailed information. Next week, the PSC will hold hearings in Ellendale, Edgeley and Jamestown to gather public input. It is the first time the PSC has used a newly established process for holding separate technical and public hearings. Weiers said 134 of 173 landowners — 77% — along the route have signed agreements to allow the powerline to run through their property. He said that equates to 76% of the length of the 92 mile line.

PSC Chairman Randy Christmann has been skeptical about the need for this project all along asking whether the project is really about reliability or whether it is able covering the cost of hooking up renewable energy projects:

The Public Service Commission previously approved a certificate of need for the project but still needs to approve a route permit. Commission Chairman Randy Christmann voted against the project last year and Thursday asked more questions. “Is it about hooking up to renewables or is it about reliability?” he asked Weiers, referring to wind power in the area. Weiers said that the project benefits improved transmission from wind turbines west of Ellendale and grid reliability. Christmann asked Frank why easement signings seemed to be low and resistance from townships is unusually high. Frank cited “landowner fatigue” to new projects of all kinds but said easement signings were typical for a powerline project. “Some landowners are unwilling to sign over property rights for anything,” he said.

In other reporting, Joey Harris at the Bismarck Tribune expanded on the infrastructure side of the project:

Most of the infrastructure on the U.S. electric grid is decades old and has come under increasing amounts of strain in recent years due to wear and tear, severe weather and increased demand without a corresponding growth in supply or energy transportation. North Dakota is part of the eastern grid which is broadly interconnected, but reliability in the state is managed by two Regional Transmission Organizations (RTOs) -- the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s (MISO) and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP). The RTOs are engaged in long-term transmission planning to address changes in the power grid. JETx was selected as part of MISO’s Long Range Transmission Planning process. MISO has five rounds of transmission funding planned. Costs for these projects are spread across customers in the region. JETx is part of the first round of transmission funding. Though projects are planned by utilities and RTOs, they still need approval of state regulators. The North Dakota PSC is challenging the second round of transmission funding at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The PSC argues that the second round of funding would be used to accommodate increasing levels of renewable energy which requires more wires because it is more spread out. In 2024, PSC Chair Randy Christmann expressed a similar doubt about the first round of funding and JETx. He ultimately voted against the certificate of necessity. At the time, the two other PSC commissioners sided with the developers on the reliability issue. The makeup of the PSC has since changed slightly, however, as former Commissioner Julie Fedorchak resigned her seat after being elected to represent North Dakota in Congress.

Psc Jetx Docket 1.96MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This directly ties the JetX project to the MISO development plan that I wrote about yesterday:

Will The PSC Avoid A Hypocrisy Problem?

As I wrote yesterday, the Public Service Commission is fighting MISO over its development plans because it believes that North Dakota ratepayers will bear a burden that is not appropriately calculated, that takes factors like decarbonization and renewable interconnections into account and applies those costs to North Dakotans unfairly.

While fighting that fight against MISO, will the PSC simultaneously snub its nose at the concerns of its own constituents here in North Dakota when they have concerns - just because the legislature gave them the power to do so?

If so - it’s another example of how North Dakota’s policies on energy are NOT complementary to each other and DO NOT actually work together in a cohesive way for the voters and the landowners.

PSC Hearings To Be Held

The PSC’s website, there is a list of hearing dates and locations for this project - starting tomorrow morning. Concerned citizens impacted by this project should seek to attend one of these meetings.

Share North Dakota Energy Council