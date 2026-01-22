Two weeks ago, I wrote about the legal action the North Dakota Public Service Commission is taking against MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator):

This afternoon, a reader asked me to look into SB 2404 which the Senate has already passed during this week’s special session and whether it has to do with what I wrote about.

Yup. That is what it is about.

There is an appropriation in Section 2 for $325,000 to cover costs already incurred, and in Section 3 an open-ended loan (or line of credit) for the PSC to continue paying for these legal costs, that the legislature would have to clear off in a future session when the case is over.

By approving this, the legislature would essentially be retroactively approving the legal action so no one can claim the legislature did not approve it.

Someone might want to look at how Sections 2 & 3 are connected to Section 1 related to IT projects and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance.

I’m sure the legislature would not want a repeat of the Supreme Court fight over defining a “single subject” like they had over the 2023 OMB Budget:

Share North Dakota Energy Council