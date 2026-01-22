Legislature Considers "Blank Check" For PSC vs. MISO Legal Action
Senate Bill 2404 grants the Public Service Commission an open-ended loan to be paid with future appropriations.
Two weeks ago, I wrote about the legal action the North Dakota Public Service Commission is taking against MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator):
This afternoon, a reader asked me to look into SB 2404 which the Senate has already passed during this week’s special session and whether it has to do with what I wrote about.
Yup. That is what it is about.
There is an appropriation in Section 2 for $325,000 to cover costs already incurred, and in Section 3 an open-ended loan (or line of credit) for the PSC to continue paying for these legal costs, that the legislature would have to clear off in a future session when the case is over.
By approving this, the legislature would essentially be retroactively approving the legal action so no one can claim the legislature did not approve it.
Someone might want to look at how Sections 2 & 3 are connected to Section 1 related to IT projects and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance.
I’m sure the legislature would not want a repeat of the Supreme Court fight over defining a “single subject” like they had over the 2023 OMB Budget:
The single subject rule is one point. Some lessons are hard to remember. Sections 2 and 3 could fall under one bill. Section 1 another. I question why these sections could have not been brought to the Emergency Commission and the Budget Section.
As far as post-spending approval for the PSC, if they have already taken the action without legislative approval (nor Emergency Commission knowledge), why reimburse the amount now. Just wait and see if the PSC wants to continue to eat the cost of continuing with this federal lawsuit or get Legislature approval with the ability to take out a loan from this point forward.
Now Section 1 and NDIT. Why does the state need to develop its own application to address the needs of ADA compliance with the amount of $700,000?