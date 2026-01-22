North Dakota Energy Council

The single subject rule is one point. Some lessons are hard to remember. Sections 2 and 3 could fall under one bill. Section 1 another. I question why these sections could have not been brought to the Emergency Commission and the Budget Section.

As far as post-spending approval for the PSC, if they have already taken the action without legislative approval (nor Emergency Commission knowledge), why reimburse the amount now. Just wait and see if the PSC wants to continue to eat the cost of continuing with this federal lawsuit or get Legislature approval with the ability to take out a loan from this point forward.

Now Section 1 and NDIT. Why does the state need to develop its own application to address the needs of ADA compliance with the amount of $700,000?

