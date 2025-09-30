Yesterday, I wrote about how North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley was seeming to back down from his previous threats to sue South Dakota to combat their laws passed to protect their citizens from abuses to the eminent domain process.

Later yesterday evening, South Dakota Speaker of the House Jon Hansen (R) appeared on Newsmax TV to discuss the fight where North Dakota is trying to push South Dakota around on behalf of the Summit Carbon Solution CO2 pipeline:

Following that segment, Secretary of the Interior and former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R) also appeared with the same host and made some interesting statements about the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline:

Burgum appears to be claiming, once again, that the Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline is intended to be for EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery).

This is just the latest in the pattern of playing both sides of the intended purpose of the CO2 pipeline.

In November 2023, Summit seemed to make it clear that they were sticking to what their official permit application stated: that the pipeline was was carbon sequestration (just pumping the CO2 into the ground for disposal).

In fact, to this day (September 30th, 2025), Summit’s official position on their website is that it will not be used for EOR:

Of course, in March 2024, Reuters reported that Summit was telling oil companies that they would sell CO2 to oil producers if they wanted to buy it.

The trouble for Summit is that they filed paperwork saying they were going to sequester the CO2 to get the maximum federal tax credit.

They cannot publically change that story themselves without being guilty of perjury.

But, elected officials, mostly in North Dakota, can say anything they want.

This whole messaging situation is strange because people, even those opposed to the pipeline, would be more comfortable with it if it really were being used for EOR.

But the company filed paperwork to get the maximum federal tax credit because they know that the oil companies won’t offset the difference between the EOR credit amount and the sequestration credit amount.

As was stated at the public forum in December 2023, the industry is many years out from being able to use CO2 at scale for EOR.

And prices are not high enough now to justify paying for the CO2, it has to be free by being subsidized by the federal government (taxpayers) to make it worth it.

