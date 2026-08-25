This afternoon, the North Dakota Monitor is reporting that the State Industrial Commission approved $205 million for loans to jumpstart the floundering Project Tundra - a state sponsored, funded, and financed flagship project that has become Too Big To Fail:

The North Dakota Industrial Commission on Tuesday approved $205 million in loans for a project that aims to capture carbon emissions from a coal-fired power plant. Minnkota Power Cooperative recently partnered with Reliant Carbon Capture & Storage to operate the carbon capture and CO2 delivery system. The companies will split the loans, $45 million for Minnkota and $160 million for Reliant, which will be issued through the state-owned Bank of North Dakota. The money will be used at Minnkota’s Milton R. Young Station near Center in Oliver County, which sits on top of an area geologically suited for permanent underground storage. Minnkota has already secured permits for the underground storage. Grand Forks-based Minnkota has been working on a carbon capture plan known as Project Tundra since 2015.

Last week, the North Dakota Monitor was reporting that the State of North Dakota would likely be taking this action in project that has been in the works for over a decade:

Minnkota Power Cooperative is hoping to revive its stalled carbon capture project by adding a business partner and the possibility of using CO2 to produce more oil in North Dakota. Grand Forks-based Minnkota has for years been seeking to capture carbon at its coal-fired power plant near Center for what it calls Project Tundra. Minnkota now plans to have Reliant Carbon Capture & Storage to operate the carbon capture and CO2 delivery system. North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority on Tuesday recommended approval of $205 million in loans for the partnership — $45 million for Minnkota and $160 million for Reliant, which will build and own the carbon capture facility. The state Industrial Commission would have to provide final approval. In a presentation to the authority Tuesday, company officials said the new Project Tundra plan reduces financial risk for Minnkota and the co-op’s members and brings in new technical expertise with Reliant that uses methods and equipment already deployed in the energy industry. The new partnership should shorten the construction schedule from five years down to about two, which helps reduce construction costs. Minnkota, in a news release last week announcing the partnership, said it would make a final investment decision on Project Tundra sometime in 2027. Officials said that ideally, the CO2 captured from the Milton R. Young Station in Oliver County could be delivered to the Bakken oil fields. The oil industry, with help from government-supported research, is working on ways to inject CO2 deep underground to make oil wells more productive, a process called enhanced oil recovery. “We continue to hear that CO2 is going to be our future solution to enhance oil recovery, and this is one of the first steps to sourcing that CO2,” said Sen. Dale Patten, R-Watford City, co-chair of the authority. If there is not demand from the oil industry, Minnkota also has a permit to permanently store CO2 underground near the power plant. Both methods of carbon sequestration are eligible for federal tax credits of $85 per ton of CO2 stored. Project Tundra aims to sequester about 5 million tons of carbon per year. At $85 per ton, that is $425 million annually. Under the partnership, Reliant would receive the tax credits. Minnkota would be compensated for supplying the CO2 and other services, such as access to the underground storage. In the presentation, company officials said the project would cut carbon emissions at the power plant by 95%, would create about 350 jobs and would mean no increase in utility bills. Mac McLennan, Minnkota president and CEO, said adding carbon capture would help ensure that the power plant can keep operating. McLennan, who is a member of Clean, Sustainable Energy Authority, abstained from voting on the loans. Reliant’s carbon capture facility is a $1.67 billion project. Minnkota’s costs, which include drilling the sequestration wells, is about $90 million. The authority had set aside $250 million in loans for Project Tundra but has been waiting for a revised application that showed the project could be economically viable, Patten said.

The $205 million is actually not new money, it is part of the $250 million that the legislature had appropriated way back in 2021 when it first created the Clean And Sustainable Energy Authority.

I had, in fact, testified against that bill:

Back in 2021, when the Clean and Sustainable Energy Authority was created and appropriated, one of the first things it did was add $250 million funding to Project Tundra, as the Jamestown Sun reported:

Why Was The Necessary?

In 2024 it was announced that a company called TC Energy was dropping out of the project by KFYR-TV:

A Canada-based energy company has withdrawn from a billion-dollar carbon capture project in North Dakota, further delaying the project, according to reports. A report this week from Zacks Equity Research said TC Energy withdrew from the project. The company did not disclose specifically why they left Project Tundra, but a statement provided indicated they are looking to focus on projects that go more closely with its commercial interests. Project Tundra has gained multi-million dollar grants from the Department of Energy and the state government. However, the report said a huge bulk of the money is on hold as it can only be used once a final construction decision is made.

North Dakota’s embedded interest in carbon capture is why North Dakota landowners have struggled to get the same traction to protect their property rights as compared to South Dakota landowners.

It is also very similar to North Dakota’s embedded interest in the success of the Data Center Industry as a whole:

By continuing to put public funds at risk in these industries, the state simply will never listen to concerns of landowners and constituents.

This is why so many people thing these two issues are tied together, and that the decision process is pre-determined.

So much state money is tied up in loans and investment funds that to represent landowners and voters would be contradictory and derogatory to North Dakota’s fiduciary interests.

North Dakota’s leaders have intentionally made the state hostage to these two industries. To go against them would put hundreds of millions of dollars at risk.

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