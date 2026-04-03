Over the last two week at the national level, one of North Dakota’s U.S. Senators has gotten a lot of unwanted media coverage.

It seems to have started when an organization called The Competitive Enterprise Institute put out a report a couple weeks ago which was published by The Daily Signal entitled: “A Sneaky Effort to Undermine the Fight Against Carbon Taxes”:

Buried within a House report that accompanied the enacted energy and water development spending bill is language that enables the radical global climate agenda.



The language directs the Department of Energy to study the carbon intensity of domestic and foreign goods. The goods must include all items subject to the European Union’s carbon border tax, which the EU calls a carbon border adjustment mechanism.



While technically not law, agencies tend to comply with such report language. This language would help establish the framework necessary for the U.S. to impose our own carbon border tax and eventually even a domestic carbon tax.



Last Congress, this type of measuring scheme was introduced in legislation called the PROVE IT Act. Conservatives joined together in huge numbers to fight and eventually kill this legislation. After proponents of the PROVE IT Act didn’t get what they wanted in a transparent, straightforward manner, they sneakily included language in a report that most lawmakers likely didn’t even know existed.



Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., has stated the report language was his “legislation” and bragged how he kept the report language a secret for a long time and, reportedly, never mentioned it to the White House or Department of Energy. But undermining the Trump administration’s fight against the global climate agenda in an underhanded way shouldn’t be a bragging point. We should be fighting the EU and carbon border taxes, not caving to EU political pressure. The arguments for a carbon intensity measuring scheme seem to be constantly changing. One recent claim is that measuring the carbon intensity of goods would help ensure EU numbers are accurate. Why don’t we instead just ensure Americans are not taxed by the EU in the first place? Cramer claims that his carbon measuring scheme would fit into Trump’s “America First” trade doctrine. But in fact, it puts the EU and the global climate agenda first.

In the past few days, another article by a different author was published about this situation at RealClearEnergy.

On March 30th an article entitled “Quibbling Over Carbon Metrics: Senator Cramer’s Ill-Advised, Unauthorized Carbon Tax Trojan Horse was posted:

The U.S. may stumble into a carbon taxed future due to a provision furtively inserted into the House committee report accompanying the energy and water appropriations bill that was part of the “minibus,” enacted in late January. The provision, for which Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) claims credit, directs the Department of Energy (DOE) to estimate the average carbon emission intensities of US- and foreign-made goods. That may seem harmless, but it is potentially a seed of considerable mischief. Estimates of carbon intensity (tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions per ton of goods produced) are the analytic backbone of a carbon border tax, or “carbon border adjustment mechanism” (CBAM), as the European Union calls it. Carbon border taxes can undercut opposition to costly and aggressive national climate policies by inflicting some of the pain experienced by domestic producers on their foreign competitors as well. In effect, Cramer’s language tells DOE to prepare a database critical to carbon tax advocacy and implementation. Although report language is not legally binding, agencies tend to listen when appropriators speak. Cramer’s action raises two questions for conservatives generally and DOE Secretary Christopher Wright in particular. Is Cramer’s directive a legitimate use of committee report language? Would adopting a system of carbon border taxes advance or undermine President Trump’s rollback of Biden and Obama administration climate policies? Cramer’s language directs DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) “to determine the average emissions intensity of certain goods produced in the U.S. compared to those from other countries,” including “all items implicated by the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.” The directive is easy to miss, as it forms one paragraph (on p. 112) of the 263-page House report. Moreover, reportedly by his own account, Cramer did not tell the White House and DOE about the language he placed in the July 2025 House report until after Trump signed the minibus into law in January 2026. How much weight should DOE give to Cramer’s language? Little to none, if we consult constitutional logic and Supreme Court case law. As the Court stated in Shannon v. United States, 512 U.S. 573, 583–84 (1994), it has never “given authoritative weight to a single passage of legislative history that is in no way anchored in the text of the statute.” Why? Doing so would “abandon altogether the text of the statute as a guide in the interpretative process.” That is effectively what Cramer asks DOE to do—implement a policy directive in no way anchored to the text of the statute. Nothing in the corresponding section of the minibus (pp. 26-49) mentions or alludes to NETL, emissions intensity, the European Union, or carbon border adjustment.

This should not be a new surpise to anyone. In the past few years, I’ve spotlighted U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer’s efforts to promote a carbon tax with Democratic Senator Chris Coons:

Does This Further Undermine The PSC’s Fight With MISO?

With all of this happening in Congress on North Dakota’s behalf, the question that comes to mind is whether this further undermines the North Dakota Public Service Commission’s efforts to fight against MISO’s decarbonization cost sharing formula?

North Dakota’s disjointed and disingenuous policies regarding carbon are becoming more and more well known, while the PSC continues to spend money on legal fees against MISO.

Meanwhile, there is controversy brewing about the very legal action North Dakota thinks it has taken the lead on:

Rto Article Full Group Raises Questions Over Miso Imm Involvement In $22b Tx Plan Complaint 322KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

These issues will continue to play out, the question is whether this is how North Dakota wants to play this issue: telling its citizens and taking legal action under one premise while promoting carbon policies at the state and federal level which are contradictory?

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