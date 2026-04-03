North Dakota Energy Council

North Dakota Energy Council

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Brent N. Winkelman's avatar
Brent N. Winkelman
3d

Personally I like Senator Cramer. Met him a number of times; I have had casual and political conversations. Still, this stance and his unwillingness to nuke the filibuster gives me pause. I would gladly support a more conservative option.

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Tim Kjos's avatar
Tim Kjos
4d

Is Cramer getting campaign donations from Summit Carbon Solutions?

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1 reply by Dustin Gawrylow
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