North Dakota is at the center of a growing national debate over energy policy, as state officials and rural electric cooperatives welcome a new wave of high-energy-consuming data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations.

Last week on KFYR Radio's K-Fire Kafe, we talked about the influx of data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations in North Dakota and other red states.

Daryl Lies, myself, and a few callers discussed a concept called "BYOP" or "Bring Your Own Power," which suggests that data centers should be required to generate their own electricity, for example through wind, solar, or small-scale nuclear power (or pay to bring retired power production back online).

1× 0:00 -19:50

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

This would prevent the costs of increased power consumption from being passed on to the general public as a "stealth tax."

The discussion also touched upon the political dynamics in states like Wyoming and Idaho, where some politicians and utility companies are promoting the growth of data centers to increase demand for power, which may be a way to keep coal plants open and profit from federal subsidies.

In Wyoming, for example, the prospect that data centers could use five times the power of all the residents of the state is a possibility:

Plans are afoot to create a massive new data center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, that would consume more power than every home in the state combined, a staggering milestone in the ongoing race to meet the excruciating power requirements of AI. The project is expected to kick off with a 1.8 gigawatt facility that would be scalable to 10 gigawatts in the future, as reported by AP. As the report about this colossal investment in AI computing notes, generally, a single gigawatt is enough to power as many as a million homes, but the population of Wyoming, the least populous state in the U.S., is a mere 590,000 residents. According to calculations by Ars Technica, the plant would consume 15.8TWh annually, five times that of the state's residents. The full 10GW expansion would consume more than double the state's entire electricity generation each year.

B.Y.O.P: Bring Your Own Power

A few weeks ago, I attended the State Freedom Caucus’ national summit in Dallas, Texas. Among the many breakout sessions was one specifically on the issue of data centers and energy.

Several legislators were talking about how “it would be nice” if the data centers’ power demands did not impact the grid supply in a way that results in higher electricity costs.

I chimed in an suggested that a "B.Y.O.P.", or "Bring Your Own Power” policy should be considered. The idea proposes that large-scale energy users like data centers should be required to generate their own electricity rather than relying on the existing grid and increasing rates for everyone else.

North Dakota has a policy of promoting these data centers to "induce the demand to keep our coal plants open" as a response to Minnesota eventually cutting itself off from coal generated power. However, this policy may lead to a "hidden, stealth tax on consumers".

After the conference, I learned this was not a new or original idea.

According to a Data Center industry publication, it has already been discussed:

The rapid growth of data centers is placing unprecedented demands on power infrastructure, requiring a collaborative approach between utilities and data center operators to address the pressing need for more power. This challenge cannot be solved by utilities or data centers as power consumers individually; it requires the involvement of all stakeholders and pockets of collaboration across these mutually intertwined industries.

As we look to find solutions to this challenge, the concept of "Bring Your Own Power" (BYOP), a transformative approach in the data center industry that emphasizes energy independence and flexibility, continues to make traction amongst data center operators. BYOP allows operators to take a more active role in sourcing, generating, and managing their own power, often through renewable energy integration, microgrids, or direct partnerships with energy providers. This model is gaining traction as data centers increasingly seek ways to ensure reliable, sustainable energy while reducing their reliance on traditional utility grids, with many notable examples throughout the recent news. Operators face many challenges such as grid congestion, regulatory pressures for sustainability, and the need for resilience against outages or extreme weather events. With continually growing electricity demand, and rising power costs, grid independence is becoming a priority. The BYOP initiative could present a significant opportunity for utilities and data centers to reimagine their relationship. By working together to develop innovative solutions that balance scale, flexibility, and sustainability, these industries can address immediate power needs while building a more resilient and adaptive energy future. Yet the history of utility acceptance of this model is fraught with battles against power independence.

Since the industry itself is already talking about this concept, it would not be as big of an imposition as it might seem to create public policy to go this route to protect consumers.

In 2024, there was a Data Center Industry Conference that had a big focus on this issue as well:

The issue extends beyond North Dakota. Many states are facing a similar challenge, with utilities actively shutting down power sources. In Minnesota, for example, Xcel Energy is requesting a 13.6% rate increase, while in North Dakota, a 19% increase is being sought, impacting tens of thousands of residents.

Bloomberg reported just last month the same findings:

Data centers looking to connect to the largest US grid must bring their power supply, the system’s independent watchdog said. The warning escalates the watchdog’s position from just a month ago when it said the grid operated by PJM Interconnection LLC, stretching across 13 states from Virginia to Illinois, has no spare supply for new data centers and suggested developers build their own power plants. However, in its quarterly report released Thursday, watchdog Monitoring Analytics LLC said it “recommends that large data centers be required to bring their own generation.” The grid is home to the highest concentration of data centers whose soaring power demand has strained aging infrastructure, driven up costs for consumers and become a political flashpoint. Read More: AI Needs So Much Energy It’s Distorting US Power for Millions “The current supply of capacity in PJM is not adequate to meet the demand from large data center loads and will not be adequate in the foreseeable future,” the report said. “There is still time to address the issue but failure to do so will result in very high costs for other PJM customers.” PJM said in a statement that it’s working with all of its stakeholders, including the market monitor, to address the imbalance of supply and demand, which it said was primarily driven by unprecedented growth in electricity use.

As Xcel’s plans to close coal power plants quicker than expected develops, keeping those facilities online would be the easiest approach.

Perhaps this would reduce the need for public dollars to keep these power plants open.

What a concept: instead of relying on government to prop up business, why not expect business to cover their own costs and keep the electrical system healthy?

The debate over requiring these high-tech companies to bring their own power (one way or another) is a new but important conversation, moving from the political fringes to mainstream discussion as more communities grapple with the economic and environmental impacts of technology's immense power needs.

It once again illustrates the need for a comprehensive North Dakota First Energy Policy that protect citizens from higher costs and enhances infrastructure.

Share North Dakota Energy Council