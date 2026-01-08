Previously, I have written about how North Dakota’s enforcement of its policies on ESG and DEI are functionally inconsistent or contradictory.

Politically, leadership opposes these policies - functionally, they really do not seek to eliminate them from how state government functions.

Sometimes that is because they really can’t (as in the case of divesting from investment funds), and sometimes it is because they really don’t want to (as in the case of the state’s relationship with Kevin O’Leary and the Wonderfund):

Another stark contradiction which is now manifesting the legal/regulatory realm is North Dakota’s policies with regard to carbon.

On the one hand, North Dakota has spent 20+ years to establish its as a leader in the carbon sequestration industry.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to help re-educate the public on the need for these carbon policies.

These efforts have highlighted a fracture in the entire Republican Party national:

Even here in North Dakota, legal court battles persist as to whether lawmakers created laws that are even constitutional in pursuit of promoting these policies on carbon:

North Dakota officials have even negotiated better terms for the state from for-profit businesses in the carbon industry than for the landowners impacted by specific projects themselves:

North Dakota elected leaders have even tried to push our neighbors to the south around, to promote the policies that North Dakota wants:

With all that as the background to the ways that North Dakota has a carbon policy going strongly in one direction, it is fascinating to see that now the North Dakota Public Service Commission is opposing the buildout plans for electrical transmission on the basis that the cost-share formula relies too heavily on the valuation of “decarbonization factors”.

North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) vs. the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Back in August, the North Dakota Monitor reported that the PSC was challenging the infrastructure development plan of MISO.

State utility regulators have filed a complaint with a federal agency, saying a regional electrical grid planning group’s system for assessing power line needs is misguided and will cost North Dakota ratepayers money. The North Dakota Public Service Commission on July 30 filed the complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The complaint is against the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which manages a regional electric grid that serves 15 states, including part of North Dakota, and parts of Manitoba, Canada. In December, MISO revealed a plan for 24 transmission upgrade projects with an estimated combined cost of $22 billion. But the PSC says the group has changed the way it evaluates the costs and benefits of transmission projects to the detriment of North Dakota. During a meeting Thursday, Commissioner Jill Kringstad said the 24 MISO projects would help some states achieve renewable energy goals but pass some of the cost on to North Dakota ratepayers. She called the costs “unjust and unreasonable” for North Dakota. Commissioners estimated North Dakota’s share of the projects at $5 per month for an average customer, which the customer would pay for decades. Of the 22 projects, two reach into the eastern edge of North Dakota. The rest of the projects are in the northern tier of MISO states, from eastern South Dakota to western Ohio. Christmann said his objections aren’t over individual projects, but about how MISO changed its method to justify the projects. “There is nothing to justify the kind of costs imposed on our people,” Christmann said in an interview. North Dakota received support in its complaint from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Montana. The southern states are not being asked to help pay for the project in the northern MISO area but Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Davante Lewis objects to the cost-benefit analysis that was used. The cost-benefit allocations used in MISO-North might some day come down to MISO-South, Lewis said. MISO spokesperson Brandon Morris confirmed the cost allocation for the plan is on a subregional basis across the North and Central regions and does not include MISO South. “MISO is reviewing the filing submitted to FERC,” Morris said. “The (proposed) portfolio was developed through a collaborative process that included substantial stakeholder engagement, including more than 300 meetings and feedback on the solutions and benefits. The portfolio supports reliability and the future needs of the system.” While it’s not uncommon for state regulators to bring objections to MISO’s governing board, it is rare for states to join forces for a federal complaint on an issue that doesn’t apply to all members, Lewis said. In a news release, the North Dakota PSC said its concerns were brought up to MISO during the stakeholder process but were not addressed. MISO has 20 days from the date of the filing to file a response or request an extension with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Here is the full PDF of the complaint filed in July 2025:

25 21 Ndpsc Et Al Complaint To Ferc El25 109 758KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A deeper look at this complaint by the PSC over the MISO exposes some interesting contradictions to the carbon policy that North Dakota has been promoting for years.

PAGE 3-4:

PAGE 21:

In the PSC’s complaint, on Page 29-30, there are four flaws that the PSC says are being used in the MISO plan. The one that stands out most within the context of North Dakota’s other policies related to carbon is this:

PAGE 38:

The fact that the PSC objects to not only using decarbonization, but the price it is valued at - a price that other parts of state government have used to justify the benefit to the state’s energy industry - is interesting.

This issue has not been on the radar of a lot of North Dakota elected officials, the couple legislators I contacted knew nothing about it.

I did contact a high ranking official associated with the PSC to get “their side of the story” and was told basically that they have to fight this to prevent North Dakota from getting rolled over by a private multi-state quasi-governmental entity. I asked whether this was sort of like a “10th amendment states’ right" fight” and was told that that argument could be made to an extent.

In addition to that, it does appear that this fight is a proxy for the decades long fight with Minnesota over their demand to get electricity from non-fossil fuel sources.

PAGE 44:

This describes exactly how the wind power development in North Dakota is being used to replace tradition power sources for Minnesota.

North Dakota’s Internal Carbon Policies Create Challenge For PSC To Defend Its Position Against MISO

When all of this is taken into account, the obvious problem exposed is the fact that North Dakota internal policy decisions regarding carbon policy actually support MISO’s approach to placing so much weight on that part of the equation.

This will make it difficult for the PSC to make its case.

If this contradiction does create a weakness for the PSC, lawmakers and policymakers should start to discuss how to reform North Dakota’s carbon policy to pick a side and stick to it.

This is not the end of the story. In future articles, I will dig into how this fight will end up with higher costs for ratepayers as just as much as accepting MISO’s assumptions cause artificially inflated costs.

This situation is of course seperate and in addition to cost drivers happening in the electricity markets already:

It seems that North Dakota should re-examine its strategy on all of these issues, to make sure the various state agencies and political entities are actually working together and going in the same direction with a policy that is both economically and politically coherent.

