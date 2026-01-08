North Dakota Energy Council

North Dakota Energy Council

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 9

The PSC challenging MISO's decarbonization metrics while the Industrial Commission promotes carbon sequestration is textbook regulatory incoherence. When different state agencies operate with competing frameworks, ratepayers end up absorbing costs from both directions. I've seen similar contradictions in other states where clean energy mandates collided with rate optimization goals, and it never ends well for consumers caught in the middle. That $5/month might not sound huge but compounded over decades for infrastructure that benefits other states' mandates feels like subsidizing someone else's policychoices.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dustin Gawrylow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture