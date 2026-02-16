Over the weekend what should be a bombshell report (and a glimpse into things to come) was published by The Bismarck Tribune and written by reporter Joey Harris:

Harvestone Low Carbon Partners is exploring the potential for capturing the carbon dioxide from its Dakota Spirit ethanol plant near Jamestown in eastern North Dakota and trucking those emissions about 160 miles west for underground storage. The company requested a $20 million loan from North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority in late January for its $95 million project. The CSEA board ultimately voted against providing funding despite it receiving high marks from project reviewers because members determined that the project was not fully in line with CSEA’s goals. […] Still, in a presentation to CSEA, Dunlop indicated that his company plans to bring the project into development within the next two years. Harvestone has an engineering, procurement and construction agreement with Minnesota-based McGough for the project and multiple partnerships with other engineering companies. Harvestone is also close to a transportation agreement with a trucking company, he said. […] “A lot of CO2 production in the state likely doesn’t have access to pipelines and pipelines have certain intrinsic challenges today for CO2 in particular,” Dunlop said. Building a pipeline just to transport Dakota Spirit’s emissions would be expensive. Companies primarily make money on CO2 storage projects by receiving $85 in federal tax credits for every metric ton of CO2 stored underground. Harvestone’s project proposes to store 230,000 metric tons of CO2 underground annually. If the company built a 160-mile pipeline, it would move about 1,430 metric tons of CO2 for every mile of pipeline -- about $121,000, according to Tribune calculations.

This rejection illustrates two big things:

The sentiment in North Dakota may be shifting due to the fact neighboring states are making it next to impossible for CO2 pipelines to bully private landowners around with eminent domain in pursuit of federal tax credits. If you do the math with these numbers, the company stands to receive about $20 million per year from the federal tax credits (230,000 x $85) and the duration of the tax credit would be for 12 years for a total of $240 million dollars in federal tax credits. The pursuit of those federal tax credits is so strong, that the companies that have been chasing those tax credits will do anything to get them.

One thing not discussed in the article is the projected number of trucks and their impact on the public roads.

It is actually refreshing to see that the North Dakota Clean and Sustainable Energy Authority realizes that kicking $20 million to this scheme, even if the loan were to get paid back, would not look good. Approval of such financing would place the State of North Dakota into the position of being a financial stakeholder in a giant corporate welfare scheme promoted by the Green New Deal For Corporate Profit.

Perhaps part of this is the realization that such a decision would impair the PSC’s case against MISO’s decarbonization formulas?

The members of the North Dakota Clean and Sustainable Energy Authority should be applauded to rejecting this idea, and begin to unwind North Dakota’s exposure to relying on the Green New Deal For Corporate Profit tax credit schemes for economic gains.

Time will tell if the tide has truly shifted.

