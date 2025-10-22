Yesterday, the North Dakota Monitor reported a revelation that exposes a major problem in North Dakota: the state government too often see itself as only representing the government’s interests, and not its people’s interests.

From the North Dakota Monitor:

Landowners forced to participate in Summit Carbon Solutions’ planned carbon dioxide storage project in North Dakota are claiming the state received more favorable contract terms than private property owners were offered. The state’s contract with Summit grants the company permission to store carbon dioxide under public lands and includes provisions for additional insurance and legal and environmental protections that were not granted to private landowners. Some of these protections are similar to what private landowners asked for in a lease, but Summit wouldn’t negotiate their inclusion, attorney Derrick Braaten said. “It’s sort of like salt in the wound, because we tried really hard to negotiate with them. They absolutely stonewalled us,” Braaten said. “These are very real and significant protections that were, to some extent, at the crux of what we were trying to negotiate.” The protections in the state’s agreement but not contained in the lease for private landowners the company submitted to state regulators include:

Requiring Summit to maintain a $5 million pollution insurance policy.

A general liability insurance policy of $2 million, twice what private landowners are covered by.

Guaranteeing Summit will defend the state from any legal action “arising out of or in any way related” to Summit’s activities, called “indemnification.” Private owners received more limited legal protections.

Summit promises to operate in a way that “avoids the degradation of air, land and water quality and that protects the property’s visual resources” for state lands.

The company pledges to avoid pollution, nuisances, waste and litter on or from the state property. […] The easement Summit negotiated with the state is different, in part, because it was based on a different initial document. Land Commissioner Joseph Heringer said his staff used an existing pore space easement as a starting point in the negotiations. The original easement was based on the thousands of similar agreements the department has negotiated for public lands over the years, he said. “When we go into these things, we’re trying to do the best we can to protect the lands that we have, the trusts that we have, and the beneficiaries that those lands are supposed to benefit,” Heringer said. Some of the standard provisions include the requirement for $5 million in pollution insurance coverage, which is required by the Office of Management and Budget for state contracts. […] Kurt Swenson, one of the most vocal landowners objecting to the amalgamation of his land in Oliver and Mercer counties and a plaintiff in a lawsuit appealing the Industrial Commission’s decision, said he tried to negotiate language protecting his land from certain levels of noise and light nuisances but Summit declined. “They refused to put that type of stuff in the contract to us, but they gave it to the state,” Swenson said. Swenson and Braaten don’t begrudge the Department of Trust Lands staff’s attempt to negotiate the best deal they could for public lands they’re charged with protecting. Nor do they oppose the principle of the carbon storage project Summit is proposing. But Swenson wants the same opportunity to negotiate. “The state forcing us to be subject to terms and conditions on an agreement we haven’t signed, and then extending more favorable terms to themselves, is just wrong,” Swenson said.

It appears that the State of North Dakota, in their efforts to promote the concept of carbon sequestration, does not see the need to obtain better terms for all of its own people - even when they can get those better terms for themselves.

This is why, more and more, landowners/citizens in general feel like government and corporations are working together and the landowners/citizens are just an obstacle to the goals of the government/corporation.

If the State of North Dakota wants these projects to happen (and they do), why not represent the landowners and taxpayers as effectively as itself?

