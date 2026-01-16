For years now, I have written about how public officials should start making moves to protect consumers from increased costs due to the increased demands created by demand centers, crypto-mining operations, and AI development:

In September, I wrote that North Dakota should lead the charge on a BYOP (Bring Your Own Power) policy when it comes to approving high power demand projects:

A few weeks ago, I attended the State Freedom Caucus’ national summit in Dallas, Texas. Among the many breakout sessions was one specifically on the issue of data centers and energy. Several legislators were talking about how “it would be nice” if the data centers’ power demands did not impact the grid supply in a way that results in higher electricity costs. I chimed in an suggested that a “B.Y.O.P.”, or “Bring Your Own Power” policy should be considered. The idea proposes that large-scale energy users like data centers should be required to generate their own electricity rather than relying on the existing grid and increasing rates for everyone else. North Dakota has a policy of promoting these data centers to “induce the demand to keep our coal plants open” as a response to Minnesota eventually cutting itself off from coal generated power. However, this policy may lead to a “hidden, stealth tax on consumers”. After the conference, I learned this was not a new or original idea. According to a Data Center industry publication, it has already been discussed:

Just this morning, it sounds like the Trump Administration is finally realizing this is an issue to address, according to a CNBC report:

The Trump administration on Friday will push the largest electricity grid in the U.S. to make the big technology companies pay for new power plants. Electricity prices have exploded in recent years on PJM Interconnection due in large part to the data centers that tech companies are building to train and power artificial intelligence. The PJM grid serves more than 65 million people across 13 states and Washington, D.C. Its service area includes northern Virginia, the largest data center market in the world. President Donald Trump wants PJM to hold an emergency auction in which the tech companies would bid on contracts for new electricity generation, a White House official told CNBC. Trump wants PJM to build $15 billion of new baseload power generation, the official said. He also wants PJM to cap the amount that existing power plants can charge in the grid’s capacity market to protect ratepayers, the official said.

North Dakota legislators should now consider how to protect their own rate-paying citizens from these costs.

