Trump Administration Backs BYOP-approach For Data Centers
In a move actually based on common sense, the Trump Admin says it wants tech companies to foot the bill for expanding the needs of data center power consumption, as opposed the current trajectory.
For years now, I have written about how public officials should start making moves to protect consumers from increased costs due to the increased demands created by demand centers, crypto-mining operations, and AI development:
In September, I wrote that North Dakota should lead the charge on a BYOP (Bring Your Own Power) policy when it comes to approving high power demand projects:
A few weeks ago, I attended the State Freedom Caucus’ national summit in Dallas, Texas. Among the many breakout sessions was one specifically on the issue of data centers and energy.
Several legislators were talking about how “it would be nice” if the data centers’ power demands did not impact the grid supply in a way that results in higher electricity costs.
I chimed in an suggested that a “B.Y.O.P.”, or “Bring Your Own Power” policy should be considered. The idea proposes that large-scale energy users like data centers should be required to generate their own electricity rather than relying on the existing grid and increasing rates for everyone else.
North Dakota has a policy of promoting these data centers to “induce the demand to keep our coal plants open” as a response to Minnesota eventually cutting itself off from coal generated power. However, this policy may lead to a “hidden, stealth tax on consumers”.
After the conference, I learned this was not a new or original idea.
According to a Data Center industry publication, it has already been discussed:
Just this morning, it sounds like the Trump Administration is finally realizing this is an issue to address, according to a CNBC report:
The Trump administration on Friday will push the largest electricity grid in the U.S. to make the big technology companies pay for new power plants.
Electricity prices have exploded in recent years on PJM Interconnection due in large part to the data centers that tech companies are building to train and power artificial intelligence.
The PJM grid serves more than 65 million people across 13 states and Washington, D.C. Its service area includes northern Virginia, the largest data center market in the world.
President Donald Trump wants PJM to hold an emergency auction in which the tech companies would bid on contracts for new electricity generation, a White House official told CNBC.
Trump wants PJM to build $15 billion of new baseload power generation, the official said. He also wants PJM to cap the amount that existing power plants can charge in the grid’s capacity market to protect ratepayers, the official said.
RTOs like PJM do not build generation. They can incentivize it in their capacity markets, but they do not build or own generation. They need to maintain neutrality (by not being a generation or transmission owner) to remain a neutral party in electricity market operations... It is unclear (to me) what the administration is asking data centers to do or why they feel they need to step on the toes of utilities and RTOs...or FERC for that matter. (All ND utilities have already created plans to deal with data centers. Are the plans/ policies fair to regular consumers? It is hard to know when they keep contract details secret) Is the administration wanting data centers to own and sell electricity into the market and thereby essentially becoming their own utility or independent power producer? Will they need to hire their own electrical engineering staff and lineman? This seems like an awfully inefficient way to manage electricity... Also, we have to come to terms with the fact that resources are scarce and becoming scarcer. At some point we have to put limits on ourselves and data center operations. (Much like Minnkota already does with it's demand response programs.) Also, the concept of baseload power is antiquated due to the fact that renewable energy is cheaper than thermal. Invoking that label is a way to discriminate against new technology. North Dakota legislators should be looking at battery storage systems. Battery systems is way to make all forms of generation reliable and avoids the pitfalls of nostalgia- induced myopia which ends up hurting the very people it claims to protect.