Sonja
2h

RTOs like PJM do not build generation. They can incentivize it in their capacity markets, but they do not build or own generation. They need to maintain neutrality (by not being a generation or transmission owner) to remain a neutral party in electricity market operations... It is unclear (to me) what the administration is asking data centers to do or why they feel they need to step on the toes of utilities and RTOs...or FERC for that matter. (All ND utilities have already created plans to deal with data centers. Are the plans/ policies fair to regular consumers? It is hard to know when they keep contract details secret) Is the administration wanting data centers to own and sell electricity into the market and thereby essentially becoming their own utility or independent power producer? Will they need to hire their own electrical engineering staff and lineman? This seems like an awfully inefficient way to manage electricity... Also, we have to come to terms with the fact that resources are scarce and becoming scarcer. At some point we have to put limits on ourselves and data center operations. (Much like Minnkota already does with it's demand response programs.) Also, the concept of baseload power is antiquated due to the fact that renewable energy is cheaper than thermal. Invoking that label is a way to discriminate against new technology. North Dakota legislators should be looking at battery storage systems. Battery systems is way to make all forms of generation reliable and avoids the pitfalls of nostalgia- induced myopia which ends up hurting the very people it claims to protect.

