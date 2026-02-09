Last week there was in interesting development in federal court regarding a law in Texas that is similar but not identical to a law passed in North Dakota.

According to The Hill:

A federal judge this week determined that a Texas state law that seeks to prevent state funds from being invested with financial firms that boycott fossil fuel companies is unconstitutional. Texas federal Judge Alan Albright, an appointee of President Trump, found that state law S.B. 13 was a violation of the First and 14th amendments. “SB 13’s application to protected speech is ‘substantial,’” he wrote in a decision published Wednesday, adding that this makes it “unconstitutional and unenforceable.” He found the law to be too broad, saying it “permits the State to penalize companies for all manner of protected expression concerning fossil fuels.” The law in question would have barred state investment funds including pensions for teachers and state employees from firms that refuse to do business with fossil fuel companies.

The Texas Tribune details the judges ruling in more detail:

“SB 13’s ‘boycotting’ definition is comprised of three clauses, all of which are undefined and not susceptible to objective measurement or determination,” Albright wrote in the ruling. Albright also wrote that the law had already led to “discriminatory enforcement” of its provisions. After SB 13 was passed, huge state investment funds, including the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and the Texas Permanent School Fund, divested billions from firms. The Texas Comptroller’s office maintains a publicly available list of more than 300 companies they identified as boycotting energy companies, which was last updated in June. During that update, BlackRock, one of the largest international investment firms, was removed from the list after it excused itself from two major climate initiatives. Then-state Comptroller Glenn Hegar lauded the move as a “meaningful victory” for Texas’ economy. […] “The court has affirmed what we’ve always known: you cannot punish businesses for their investment decisions or silence those who speak about climate risk,” Levine said.

In 2021, North Dakota attempted to pass a bill very similar in SB 2291 that also included the “boycott list”:

I actually testified against this bill at the time:

Overview While the intent of Senate Bill 2291 is a creative attempt to protect North Dakota’s key industries, it ultimately represents a protectionist policy that threatens the state’s long-term financial stability. This testimony urges a “Do Not Pass” recommendation based on the potential for increased costs, heightened investment risk, and the erosion of fiduciary duty. Key Concerns Financial Impact and Implementation Costs: Implementing this concept will drastically increase administrative costs for the state. Determining whether every potential investment is compliant with the bill’s restrictions is a complex and expensive undertaking for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other state entities.

Heightened Portfolio Risk: North Dakota has spent decades working to diversify its economy. This bill contradicts those efforts by forcing state funds—including the Legacy Fund, pension funds, and insurance pools—into a concentrated investment strategy. By prohibiting investment in companies that follow Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria—which currently represent approximately $40 trillion of the global market—the state significantly narrows its investment pool and increases taxpayer exposure to risk.

Threat to State Infrastructure and Bonding: The state relies on major financial institutions to purchase bonds for vital infrastructure, such as water projects. If North Dakota prohibits business with these banks due to their internal policies, it risks the ability to refinance essential projects like the Western Area Water Supply.

Erosion of Fiduciary Duty: State investments should be guided by economics and finance, not emotion or social agendas. The primary goal of state funds must be to maximize the return on investment for taxpayers. Many ESG-compliant funds currently outperform the broader market; forcing the state to avoid these opportunities could deepen the existing deficits in state pension funds, eventually requiring even larger taxpayer bailouts. Conclusion North Dakota should not “cut off its nose to spite its face” by enacting policies that handicap our financial standing. We must maintain a diversified, market-driven approach to ensure we are maximizing the value of the taxpayer’s dollar. Instead of a restrictive mandate, a study into the various ways state laws impact the cost of living would be a more productive path forward.

As one can imagine, as was previewed by the reactions of the (now former) Committee Chairman Curt Kreun, I took A LOT of heat for that testimony.

Ultimately, SB 2291 bill was amended to account for the issues I was raising about these funds outperforming the broader market, and the material related to boycotting specific companies was removed:

In 2023, the issue of ESG popped up again in the form of HB 1429. I opted to not testify on that particular bill in 2023 because it seemed the course was set on the issue. The final version of the 2023 bill also exclude language regarding making lists.

While the details of the two states’ approaches are different, the underlying sentiment is the same. The case also should bring renewed spotlight on how North Dakota’s elected lawmakers view the issue and how state agencies implement their policies.

Back in 2023 I wrote specifically about this inconsistency:

The state’s inconsistency on ESG policy is similar to as well as intertwined with the more recent actions by the PSC to challenge the MISO buildout plan.

It seems that the state policy is that when the state or the states’ prefer industries/companies can make a profit off ESG policies, the allow it and even will support it with public relations campaigns:

But, if the state feels that such policies are a problem, they will fight tooth and nail.

The state wants it both ways on ESG.

It will be interesting to see if the state takes things like this Federal ruling, and the PSC’s own lawsuit into account and rectifies these inconsistencies.

It would certainly help the PSC if the rest of the state policies were more in line with what it is arguing on the MISO case.

It would also be interesting to see if the legislators who have pushed the hardest to counter-act ESG policies realize that they are getting so much pushback internally to the point where it endangers the PSC’s ability to fight MISO.

Share North Dakota Energy Council