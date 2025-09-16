Xcel's 19% Rate Increase Was Planned Six-Plus Years Ago
This week's news that Xcel Energy wants a 19% rate increase for its electricity customers was choreographed in the company's long term plans.
This morning, there is a lot of chatter around the news that Xcel Energy will be asking for a 19% rate hike:
Xcel Energy, a power company delivering electricity to 97,000 North Dakota customers, is proposing the biggest electricity rate increase in recent North Dakota history.
The Minnesota-based power company’s proposal includes a 19…
