North Dakota Energy Council
ND vs. SD CO2 Fight Now On TV
A Trump Administration official seem to be intentionally misleading the national audience now that the Republican Green New Deal For Corporate Profit is…
12 hrs ago
Dustin Gawrylow
Protect Consumers From Mega-Users
What if data centers were expected to "offset" their power consumption to ensure the costs of operation are not socialized to all power customers…
Sep 22
Dustin Gawrylow
August 2025
NDMonitor: Coal, oil seek to join forces on North Dakota energy production
Also: New Summit Carbon Solutions CEO teases ‘updates’ to business plan in letter to landowners
Aug 14
Dustin Gawrylow
July 2025
PSC Approves More Data Center Costs To Customers
Data center development continues to cause increased prices to consumers. With this being a state government priority, should the cost of data centers…
Jul 17
Dustin Gawrylow
June 2025
Multi-State Group Calls For End Of Green New Deal-Era Credits
Monitor: Over 100 state and local officials are asking the U.S. Senate to eliminate tax credits for carbon capture and sequestration as part of a…
Jun 20
Dustin Gawrylow
May 2025
Update: Federal Eminent Domain Power-Grab Pulled From "Big Beautiful Bill"
Prior to late night passage, the provision to codify President Trump's desire to use federal government power and force states to accept CO2 pipelines…
May 22
Dustin Gawrylow
Congressional Republicans Seek Expanded Federal Eminent Domain Powers
Congress will begin a discussion to force states to accept CO2 pipeline and allow federal eminent domain to over-ride state protections.
May 12
Dustin Gawrylow
Iowa Senators Want Showdown On Eminent Domain For CO2
After a month of stalling, a group of Iowa Republican Senators now want to for a vote on an eminent domain bill revolving around CO2 pipelines by…
May 1
Dustin Gawrylow
April 2025
Breaking News: South Dakota PUC Formally Rejects Summit's 2nd Permit Request
For now, at least, South Dakota is "off the board".
Apr 22
Dustin Gawrylow
Carbon Agenda Is Fracking GOP Nationally
Florida becomes latest state to have Republican Party split over carbon capture and sequestration as part of the "Republican Green New Deal For…
Apr 2
•
Dustin Gawrylow
March 2025
Will Iowa Join The Property Rights Fight?
While late to the discussion, Iowa Republicans are now taking a hard stand on the issue of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines. Will it be…
Mar 27
Dustin Gawrylow
Breaking News: SCS Asks South Dakota PUC To "Pause" Permit Process
Summit Carbon Solutions has filed a motion with the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission to "pause indefinitely" it's re-application to build in…
Mar 12
Dustin Gawrylow
